LCARC set to host 10th annual Duathlon and 5K in person this year

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — 2020 changed the landscape of sports while protocols and guidelines were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That meant moving all those races like 5K’s, triathlons, marathons and more all virtual.
Competitions such as those are starting to return this spring and summer including the 10th Annual Duathlon and 5K put on by the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center for an in-person competition compared to the revised event from a year ago.
“Last year we had all of our races virtual. It was a great way to get people active during a time where we couldn’t gather. There’s just something about an in-person race that is more motivating and exciting. We’re happy to host this race in-person this year,” said Renee Dahm.
The activity is a chance for athletes to get back to a close to normal racing atmosphere that can’t be emulated virtually.
“Everybody is really ready to get out, enjoy the weather, be in an environment for competition, and I think people are really excited about that,” Dahm added.
It’s also the perfect opportunity for those thinking about getting into the 5K or duathlon game.
“We’ve had people of all different ages and abilities doing the event throughout the years. Numberswise it stays around the same, but we hope to grow it, get more people out. Even if they just want to do the 5K, the 5K is a great race to start out with,” said Dahm.
The tenth annual race is set for Saturday, June 19th.
To register, you can visit https://www.raceentry.com/races/annual-lcarc-duathlon-and-5k/2021/register.
