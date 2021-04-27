Minnesota State Patrol: thousands continue to be cited for speeding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol continuing to sound the alarm on speeding drivers across the state.
Statewide, more than 23,000 drivers were cited for speed violations over the last two months.
State officials say 759 of those drivers were going at least 20 miles per hour above the speed limit in a 30 mile per hour zone. In greater Minnesota, the highest speed was clocked at 135 miles per hour.
The State Patrol continues its statewide speed enforcement campaign, launched in February.
