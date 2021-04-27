MN Court of Appeals rules on motorsports park

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals rules the city of Eagle Lake should have done a more thorough review of the potential impact of a proposed motorsports park.
The group ‘Citizens Against Motorsports Park’ filed the appeal. The court partially sided with the city, saying an environmental impact statement was not needed to address noise impacts on humans, waste storage and disposal, land alterations, and wetlands.
However, they said it *was needed for addressing potential effects the park would have on wildlife and greenhouse gas emissions. The court is requiring the city to provide more details.
The motorsports park project would include a three-mile driving track, a track clubhouse, 96 car condos, a restaurant, hotel, golf course, and more.
