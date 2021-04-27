Over four million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials report over four million vaccine doses have been administered.
Statewide, 2,468,406 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,811,171 have completed vaccine series.
The state continues to lead the nation in vaccinations, with nearly one-third of all Minnesotans fully vaccinated.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,197 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 570,518. Of those total cases, 41,099 are health care workers.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is 7,091. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,354.
There are 549,110 people who are no longer isolated.
29,918 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,081 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,116,991.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 220 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 392,928.
There have been 20 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,930.
4,765,536 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,238,291 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 991,431 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.