Owatonna Public Schools offering permanent option for online learning
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 1:51 PM

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Public School District making distance learning a permanent option for students this fall.

The free K through 12 online school is called Owatonna Online and is supported by the district’s licensed teachers.

The district says its benefits include a computer for all students and internet access, online courses that meet all state graduation requirements, and regular one-on-one check-ins with the classroom teacher.

Enrollment information can be found on the district’s website.

