Owatonna Public Schools offering permanent option for online learning

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Public School District making distance learning a permanent option for students this fall.
The free K through 12 online school is called Owatonna Online and is supported by the district’s licensed teachers.
The district says its benefits include a computer for all students and internet access, online courses that meet all state graduation requirements, and regular one-on-one check-ins with the classroom teacher.
Enrollment information can be found on the district’s website.
