Scheduling COVID vaccine through Vaccine Connector

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota surpasses the four million mark in administering the COVID vaccine, the state is making it easier to get signed up for an appointment.
The Vaccine Connector tool can now be used to directly schedule vaccine appointments at the state’s Community Vaccination Program locations, including a site in Mankato at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
If all appointments are full, Minnesotans can sign up to be notified when they are available. The state continues to lead the nation in vaccinations, with nearly one-third of all Minnesotans fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.