Vacation bookings ramping up as more Minnesotans get vaccinated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — April showers and cloudy skies have a lot of Minnesotans ready for a change of scenery.
“People are itching to get out and explore,” said Jami Larson, retail sales leader at AAA.
The dreary conditions, paired with COVID-19 vaccination progress, are enough for many to put those dreams into action.
Jami Larson, with AAA in southern Minnesota, says travel and vacation bookings are ramping up fast.
“I think people are vaccinated, they feel good to go visit family, and they just feel comfortable and confident and safe.”
That’s evident at airports across the country. According to the TSA, up to 1.6 million people are passing through airport security each day, which is 16 times more traffic than this time last year.
Larson says future travelers are being cautious before they hit the road about the safety of themselves and others.
“The questions right away are, you know, what are the COVID parameters?”
Right now, that varies from state to state. And earlier this month, the CDC updated its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated, saying anyone with completed COVID-19 shots can safely travel, and don’t need to quarantine upon arrival or when they get back.
The organization recommends delaying travel until you’ve completed your vaccine series, something Larson says those with the travel bug are listening to.
“But I do think this summer that people are going to, when we’ve all got the vaccine, you’re going to see a lot of air travel, vacation travel, tours, and then when the cruise lines and all those borders start opening, the flood gates are going to open.”
Larson recommends travelers do their research before they leave. She guides people to online resources like travel.aaa.org, which can help you navigate the safety guidelines at your destination, and advises them to utilize a travel expert or agent.
Most importantly, she says, make sure you’re covered.
“If any of us learned anything in 2019, in 2020, no matter if you travel in the U.S. or outside, internationally, travel insurance is a must wherever you go.”
