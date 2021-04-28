Blue Earth County, Mankato Area Public Schools hosting free vaccination clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Public Health and Mankato Area Public Schools announced Wednesday that they are teaming up to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday in Mankato.
The clinic will be hosted at the Lincoln Community Center, located at 110 Fulton Street in Mankato, between 2 and 6:30 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered at this clinic to anyone 18 and older. A second dose will be provided four weeks after the initial dose.
Anyone who would like to be vaccinated is welcome to participate at this vaccination clinic.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to schedule an appointment online or by calling (507) 304-4117. There will also be some availability for walk-in appointments on a first-come, first-served basis as long as there are enough vaccines available.
Residents are asked to call Blue Earth County Public Health at (507) 304-4117 for more information or to register for the upcoming vaccination clinic.
