Brainerd man sentenced to 4 years for fire at Floyd protest

FILE — Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press | April 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:24 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brainerd man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire.

Robinson pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

A federal complaint accuses Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the Third Precinct headquarters.

In addition, Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building.

