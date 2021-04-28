Carlson, Schwab ink intent to play DIII

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato Loyola athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the Division III level.
Crusaders catcher, Bryce Schwab, will join the Bethany Lutheran Vikings next season.
While Logan Carlson will assume the wide-receiver position for Gustavus Adolphus College football.
Both student-athletes transferred to Mankato Loyola for their senior year, and now find common ground on the baseball field.
“Him and I got along really quick and we have that connection. I can trust him to throw whatever pitch I call and he can trust me to back it up and do my job as the catcher, so that’s been really cool being able to play with him,” Vikings commit, Schwab said.
Carlson played a couple different positions for St. Clair/Loyola in the fall, including quarterback and earning District MVP.
Schwab is making an immediate impact for Crusaders baseball, contributing a three-run triple on two hits in Tuesday’s 13-0 win.
“The familiarity, my brother and sister bother went there. I’ve been around the campus a lot, almost every year, I visit there every year. The people there reach out to you and you can tell that they really care a lot about each and every kid,” Gustie football commit, Carlson said.
“I’m excited, I love this field. It’s super nice, the turf is amazing, I love playing out here and I’m super excited to not only get to play here for my senior year, but also play here for my next four years of college,” Schwab said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.