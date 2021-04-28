COVID-19 vaccines boosting area tourism

”Last year April, we had bottomed out as far as the travel and tourism industry goes. It was the worst month we had ever seen and now in April, we are 214 percent ahead as far as hotel demand is. So, that is exciting to start seeing these companies and our businesses coming back to life. Starting to see businesses and folks booking reservations and so forth. That is exciting because it is great for our economy and getting people back to work,” Visit Mankato president, Anna Thill said.