COVID-19 vaccines boosting area tourism

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tourism has been low in a lot areas amid the pandemic, but with upticks in vaccines that could be a different story in a couple of months.
The planning process for summer and fall events is in full effect for Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership, Greater Mankato Growth and Greenseam.
Plan are in the works for Senior Games, Alive After Five, Songs on the Lawn and Mankato Marathon.
According to Minnesota COVID-19 response, More than 1.8 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated including 21,013 in Blue Earth County, which could change the game for tourism in Mankato.
Tourism not only helps out the hotels, bars, shopping destination, but the local economy as well.
”Last year April, we had bottomed out as far as the travel and tourism industry goes. It was the worst month we had ever seen and now in April, we are 214 percent ahead as far as hotel demand is. So, that is exciting to start seeing these companies and our businesses coming back to life. Starting to see businesses and folks booking reservations and so forth. That is exciting because it is great for our economy and getting people back to work,” Visit Mankato president, Anna Thill said.
Live sporting events are also making a comeback in the area.
