Drug Take Back Day results are in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The results are in from Mankato’s drug take-back day.
Mankato Public Safety says they collected 98 and a half pounds of prescription drugs during the event last weekend. That’s up 18 pounds from the last drop-off in 2019.
“It was very successful and just another great way to get rid of those medications and get them out of your cabinets that are old and not used and get them disposed of properly and not into improper hands or the wrong ways of disposal,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety.
The nationwide event aims to prevent the potential abuse of medications.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.