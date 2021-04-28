Hy-Vee no longer requiring appointments to be vaccinated

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now offering free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary.
Hy-Vee customers will not have the option to walk in and receive the vaccine when it is convenient for the recipient.
For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, that option will still be available by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines at Hy-Vee are free for everyone, the company says, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.