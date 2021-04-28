Iowa man convicted in 2019 fatal beating of pastor

FILE - In this undated booking photo provided by the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge, Iowa, is Joshua Pendleton. Pendleton was found guilty Tuesday, April, 27, 2021, of beating a pastor to death outside a central Iowa church. Pendleton, was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of the Rev. Allen Henderson, 64, on Oct. 2, 2019, who was found unresponsive outside the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge, where he was senior pastor. (Source: Webster County Jail via AP, File)