Local artist creates piece for MSU that aims to lift student voices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The student events team from Minnesota State University, Mankato wanted to bring a piece of art to their campus that they say “gives a voice to the underrepresented communities at the university.”
That’s why they commissioned a local artist whose from a diverse background to create an inclusion painting. His art, titled “Voices,” aims to visually engage the audience as well as inspire real advances in inclusivity.
“I really just want to lift the voices of anybody who doesn’t feel like they have a platform to speak. I can best represent my own voice, my Indigenous voice and my Hispanic voice, but in order to best represent other voices I gave the opportunity for people to contribute and write messages,” explained Justin Ek, artist and co-owner of Bellissimo Paint & Coatings.
Ek invited anyone to add their own message to the painting. The piece will be installed in the MSU Centennial Student Union on Monday.
