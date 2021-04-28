MDH: 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,514 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,611 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 572,025. Of those total cases, 41,190 are health care workers.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. This includes a Martin County resident in their 60′s and a Nicollet County resident in their 90′s. The statewide death toll is now at 7,113. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,358.
There are 550,992 people who are no longer isolated.
30,040 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,108 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,140,195.
Statewide, 2,487,282 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,833,719 have completed vaccine series.
The latest data shows 41 percent of Minnesota’s population are now fully vaccinated.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz considering scaling back more COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Governor Walz made the announcement Tuesday, the same day new federal guidelines were released, allowing vaccinated people to go mask-free in many outdoor settings.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 503 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 393,429.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,931.
4,779,343 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,251,036 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 999,451 people have completed both vaccine doses.
