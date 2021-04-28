Mr. Beilke earns Golden Apple honor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : For 43 years, Steven Beilke brings his great sense of humor and admirable drive to his classroom.
Among the many reasons why this 5th grade teacher is our Golden Apple Award recipient.
In our neck of the woods, there is a teacher who has been a mentor and guide for students for more than four decades.
That experience shows by the way his kids look up to him.
“He is a lot of fun to be with. He is funny and he teaches you really good life skills,” Mr. Beilke’s student, Alexis DeVos said.
Steven Beilke is a fifth grade teacher at Mount Olive Lutheran School in Mankato.
His teaching strategy is very structured and based around prepping the children for the next big step, sixth grade.
“Writing down their assignments that they get used to doing their assignments on their own. Not having to worry about whether they have someone to constantly hold them by their hand,” Mount Olive fifth grade teacher, Steven Beilke said.
In class, Mr. Beilke works to instill a sense of responsibility in his students, something parents notice.
“So when you come to your desk, this is your space and this is your office. That is pervasive in everything that Mr. Beikle has done. What we have really seen in our son is how he has grown in that responsibility,” parent of Mr. Beilke’s student, Ted Manthe said.
He also stresses the importance of mental health.
“He does things throughout the school year to really assist with their self-esteem in the classroom. They did really great on a project or got an A+ on a quiz. He will often send home personalized notes,” parent of Mr. Beilke’s student, Cristen Manthe said.
Overall, he is just happy to be teaching the children lifelong skills to add to a toolkit for their lives.
“And some kid will remember, you know and wow. I am very please that at least something is sticking with them,” Beikle said.
