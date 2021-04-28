North Mankato police investigate possible child luring incident

Police responded to the scene near Monroe and Bridges Elementary around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities say the two nine-year-old juveniles reported being approached by two suspects who told them they had candy and asked them to get in their vehicle. The juveniles fled on their bikes, and believed the vehicle may have followed them. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects or vehicle involved. The victims described the suspects as two white men in their 30′s, wearing full ski masks and driving a red GMC pickup truck with rust along with the wheel wells and no topper.