Sen. Tina Smith’s lower prescription drug costs bill signed into law

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — On Friday, President Biden signed U.S. Sen. Tina Smith’s (D-Minn.) bipartisan bill to lower prescription drug costs into law.
The Ensuring Innovation Act, led by Sens. Smith Bill Cassidy (R-La.), will stop pharmaceutical manufacturers from a process called “evergreening,” which allows them to extend their patents for five years when they make minor, insignificant changes to the drug, resulting in an increase in cost for patients.
“People shouldn’t be choosing between their prescription medications and buying groceries or paying rent or paying their electricity bill,” said Sen. Smith, “so this is a real step in the right direction, passing this bill and getting it signed into law but I’m going to keep working on this because theirs’s a lot more do to make sure everyone can stay healthy and get better if they’re sick,”.
In the past, the FDA tried to end the process of “evergreening” by only granting these patent exclusivities to drugs that have a new chemical entity, but it was blocked in a district court decision. Now Sen. Smith’s bill ensures the FDA has the ability to curb this practice.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.