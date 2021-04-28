Wayzata father and daughter take on world record

KJ and Casey Millhone of Wayzata are canoeing the length of the Mississippi River, a 2,350-mile journey, in 18 days or less. Their goal is to set a new record for the fastest time to paddle down the entire Mississippi; claiming back the title KJ first set in 1980. If they succeed, KJ will be the oldest person to complete the journey at age 62, and 20-year-old Casey will be the youngest female to do so.