Wayzata father and daughter take on world record

WAYZATA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota father and daughter are taking on a big endeavor to beat a Guinness World Record.
KJ and Casey Millhone of Wayzata are canoeing the length of the Mississippi River, a 2,350-mile journey, in 18 days or less. Their goal is to set a new record for the fastest time to paddle down the entire Mississippi; claiming back the title KJ first set in 1980. If they succeed, KJ will be the oldest person to complete the journey at age 62, and 20-year-old Casey will be the youngest female to do so.
“I was talking about doing it again, and (Casey) turned to me at the dinner table and said ‘dad if you’re going to do this, I want to do it.’ It’s not too often your then 18-year-old daughter decides she wants to spend time with her father, so I said, ‘well then let’s do it,” says KJ.
“It’s nice to have someone who knows you really well, that you’ve grown up with on the team with you when you’re doing something difficult,” says Casey.
The team has already paddled about 650 miles, which is a little more than 25% of their trip. KJ said they’re about ten and a half hours ahead of the world record pace. They’ve also partnered up with the Mississippi River Network, a coalition of 56 non-profit organizations, to raise awareness about protecting the river.
