Work begins on Safe Routes to School project

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A project getting underway this week hopes to give Waseca students a safer route to school as they cross a historically busy Highway 13.
The city of Waseca is beginning work on its Safe Routes to School and Trail Improvements project. A 10-foot wide trail will be installed along the east side of Highway 13 between 15th avenue and 19th avenue, and across the highway just north of 17th avenue towards Waseca High School.
“We’re trying to direct as much pedestrian traffic to this new crossing as possible, It’s going to have flashing beacons and it will have infrared and push-button for people to get the system working and it will be able to let traffic know that someone’s crossing so they’ll have to slow down and they’ll be a painted crosswalk there as well so,” says Nathan Willey, Engineer, City of Waseca.
No road closures along Highway 13 are expected, but drivers may see some lane shifts as crews are working. Weather pending, the project is expected to start tomorrow and be complete in two months.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.