Blue Earth County Public Health, Mankato Area Public Schools offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Blue Earth County, Mankato Area Public Schools offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lincoln Community Center
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 1:39 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Public Health and Mankato Area Public Schools partnering to offer a Covid-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will take place at the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. The county says the clinic is open to anyone who wants to get vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment you can call 507-304-4117, or you can register online by visiting www.blueearthcountymn.gov.

Officials say there also is some availability for walk-in appointments on a first-come, first-served basis as long as vaccines are available.

