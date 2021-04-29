Blue Earth County Public Health, Mankato Area Public Schools offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Public Health and Mankato Area Public Schools partnering to offer a Covid-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic will take place at the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. The county says the clinic is open to anyone who wants to get vaccinated.
To schedule an appointment you can call 507-304-4117, or you can register online by visiting www.blueearthcountymn.gov.
Officials say there also is some availability for walk-in appointments on a first-come, first-served basis as long as vaccines are available.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.