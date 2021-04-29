Covid-19 second dose appointments slowing down

(KEYC) - We’re starting to see a decline in people getting their first and second COVID-19 vaccines.
Health officials are calling a big portion of it vaccine hesitancy.
Nationwide, eight percent of people are delaying their second dose.
Experts attribute that to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, concerns about the shot and questions that the public is having.
If people don’t get that second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, health experts say there’s added risk of covid-19 infection, especially without scientific data on how long the first dose protects a person.
”For those who are not yet fully vaccinated, they are now entering the most dangerous part of the pandemic. The reason for that is they are misunderstanding over the virus that circulated over six and twelve months ago. Versus the variant that are circulating now,” M.D. director of the Mayo Clinic vaccine research group, Dr. Gregory Poland said.
About 56 percent of eligible Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with about 1.8 million people fully vaccinated.
