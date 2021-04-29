Teen charged with murder of 2-year-old in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The death of a two-year-old child on April 16 has been ruled a homicide by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Public Safety arrested a 16-year-old male on April 28 near his residence on the 500 block of North 5th Street. The juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in a secure juvenile facility.
Mankato Public Safety responded to what they call a medical incident late in the afternoon of April 16 on Eastport Drive.
A two-year-old child was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal continue to investigate this crime.
