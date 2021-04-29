Death of two-year-old boy ruled homicide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The death of a Mankato two-year-old is ruled a homicide by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
A teenager is now in custody in connection with the case.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy.
“Lee Wayne Young Jr. was taken into custody yesterday afternoon. He is being held at a juvenile detention center up in Carver County,” Mankato Public Safety, Cmdr. Chris Baukol said.
Police first responded to an apartment on Eastport Drive on April 16 for what they called a medical incident. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect is now charged with second degree murder.
Authorities have not commented on how the suspect is connected to the child.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner reports significant signs in ruling the toddler’s death a homicide.
“There was substantial injuries to the body, bruising. Once the medical examiner completed his autopsy, he was very comfortable in ruling that it is a homicide,” Baukol said.
This was the first autopsy done and there is a final one that will be conducted which should take more time to finish and will reveal the final findings at a later date.
Mankato Public Safety says cases this serious are rare and stresses law enforcement is putting resources into this investigation.
“It is sad, we don’t have to deal with it very often in Mankato, but we are certainly able to do so. We have experienced investigators in not only our department, but we are also working in cooperation with Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension throughout this investigation,” Baukol said.
