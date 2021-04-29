49ers select Marshall native in first round of NFL Draft

”Trey’s off the field stuff has always been his top skills. He’s the first one in the building, last one out. A lot of times after a basketball game he’d get his lifting in. Just shows that if you want to work at it and have the talent, they’ll find you wherever you’re at.” said Terry Bahlmann, who coached Lance in high school. “His knowledge of the game is high. His dad Carlton was a great player in his college years at Southwest Minnesota State. Went on to play in the CFL and had tryouts with the Niners. Carlton came back to be defensive coordinator at SMSU. Trey grew up with a football background, he knew that.”