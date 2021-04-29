49ers select Marshall native in first round of NFL Draft

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) — The NFL Draft is finally here, and it’s a big day for one of our area communities with a former star quarterback waiting to hear his name called in the first round.
From dominating on the gridiron as a Marshall Tiger and North Dakota State Bison, the next stop for quarterback Trey Lance is the National Football League.
”Everywhere they’re talking about him going to the 49ers, to the Falcons, to the Panthers, to the Broncos, to the Patriots,” It’s all a good fit for him. Trey’s going to take his game to the next level. I know he’s only 20, but Trey is going to be ready to play right away. When the opportunity comes, I’m sure he’ll be ready to compete.”
Lance possesses all the intangibles to lead a team in the NFL. All of that became evident in high school when the signal-caller starred in multiple sports for the Tigers, stemming from his approach for life.
”Trey’s off the field stuff has always been his top skills. He’s the first one in the building, last one out. A lot of times after a basketball game he’d get his lifting in. Just shows that if you want to work at it and have the talent, they’ll find you wherever you’re at.” said Terry Bahlmann, who coached Lance in high school. “His knowledge of the game is high. His dad Carlton was a great player in his college years at Southwest Minnesota State. Went on to play in the CFL and had tryouts with the Niners. Carlton came back to be defensive coordinator at SMSU. Trey grew up with a football background, he knew that.”
Trey Lance was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.
