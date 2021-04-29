Highway construction to begin May 3

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the sun shining and the weather looking up it means outdoor activities, fun in the sun and construction season for Minnesota. Starting May 3, the area is going to see some changes. One of which is a pair of roundabouts on Riverfront Drive both sides of the Highway 14 overpass.
Blue Earth County Public Works, the city of Mankato and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are all involved in this project.
“The county and the city were able to go after some outside funding to assist with the state share of the program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation Partnership Program,” Blue Earth County engineer and Public Works director Ryan Thilges said.
The program was originally created to help create opportunities for local organizations to partner with the state on larger projects.
Another construction project that will be beginning on May 3 is the project the MnDOT is working on Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter. This will mostly be a partial resurfacing project that will close the highway until August.
“It’s primarily pavement rehabilitation,” senior engineer at MnDOT Jared DeMaster said. “The age of the pavement is such that it is relatively old and it is showing its age. In order to give the public a more smooth road to drive on we are going to be performing work on the highway.”
And drivers are asked to remain patient on the road ahead. Both projects are expected to be done in August.
