Man charged with threatening Iowa governor cites free speech

FILE — In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa after turning himself in to face a charge of first-degree harassment. Hunter is defending a profane voicemail he left for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that said she should be "hung for treason," saying he didn't intend to threaten her and was expressing his opposition to her COVID-19 restrictions. (Source: Polk County Jail via AP)