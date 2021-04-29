Minnesota State Fair organizers: Fair will happen, details to come

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is growing optimism that the 2021 Great Minnesota Get Together will go on as planned this summer.
A spokesperson for the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” said the fair will happen, but they’re still waiting on changes in guidelines to determine what it will look like. This year’s state fair is scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 6. You can visit the Minnesota State Fair website to keep up with the latest updates on this year’s decision.
