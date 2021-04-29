Minnesota State Mankato to discuss future of Abe Lincoln statue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The statue has been a part of campus since 1926 and has been placed in multiple locations over the years. Now, campus leaders are having a conversation about education and informing campus visitors about the complicated history surrounding the 16th president of the United States. The discussion is going to be about highlighting his political career while also acknowledging some of the more complicated issues like the mass execution of Native Americans in 1862.