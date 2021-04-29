Minnesota State Mankato to discuss future of Abe Lincoln statue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The statue has been a part of campus since 1926 and has been placed in multiple locations over the years. Now, campus leaders are having a conversation about education and informing campus visitors about the complicated history surrounding the 16th president of the United States. The discussion is going to be about highlighting his political career while also acknowledging some of the more complicated issues like the mass execution of Native Americans in 1862.
“Putting that all into context I think just helps people to have a broader understanding,” MNSU interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Matt Cecil said. “It is going to create opportunities for conversation and really that is what we are all about on a university campus. We certainly do not want to hide history away, we want people talking about it.”
A team of reviewers at the Minnesota State system which oversees 37 colleges and universities took into account the names of MNSU’s buildings as well as markers on campus as an evaluation. It found the Abraham Lincoln statue to be of some concern.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.