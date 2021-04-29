Multiple construction projects to begin May 3 in greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the sun shining and the weather looking up, it means outdoor activities, fun in the sun and construction season for Minnesota.
Starting May 3, the area is going to see some changes. One of which is a pair of roundabouts on Riverfront Drive on both sides of the Highway 14 overpass.
Blue Earth County Public Works, the City of Mankato and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are all involved with the project.
“The county and the city were able to go after some outside funding to assist with the state share of the program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation Partnership Program,” said Ryan Thilges, engineer and public works director for Blue Earth County.
The program was originally created to help create opportunities for local organizations to partner with the state on larger projects.
Another construction project that will be beginning on May 3 is the Highway 99 project between Nicollet and St. Peter. This will mostly be a partial resurfacing project that will close the highway until August.
“It’s primarily pavement rehabilitation,” MnDOT senior engineer Jared DeMaster said. “The age of the pavement is such that it is relatively old, and it is showing its age. In order to give the public a more smooth road to drive on, we are going to be performing work on the highway.”
Drivers are asked to remain patient on the road ahead.
Both projects are expected to be done in August.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.