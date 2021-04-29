North Mankato City clean-up begins

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring is often a time for de-cluttering, and that has the cities of Mankato and North Mankato offering a free space for those unwanted items.
Both services are in self-unloading, drop-off fashion this year. North Mankato’s spring drop-off begins today and runs through this Sunday at 610 Webster Avenue. Mankato’s service kicks off Saturday, with drop off at the Public Works Center. You will need to bring proof of residency to both drop-off sites.
