NWHL holds door open in bid to thaw relationship with PWHPA
By Associated Press | April 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:42 PM

(AP) — National Women’s Hockey League commissioner Tyler Tumminia is holding the door open should members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association ever want to reach out.

The two sides have been at odds for two years.

The PWHPA includes many of the world’s top players who want a different league with reliable salaries and benefits.

The NWHL is doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams. Tumminia says that suggests stability.

PWHPA executive Jayna Hefford calls the increase a positive step. Former Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados remains skeptical.

