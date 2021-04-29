Over half of all eligible Minnesotans receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - About 56 percent of eligible Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 1.8 million people fully vaccinated.
In Blue Earth County, about 38 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
In total, 2,507,381 Minnesotans have received one vaccine dose, and 1,857,191 have completed vaccine series.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,921 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 573,938. Of those total cases, 41,288 are health care workers.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,128. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,365.
There are 552,069 people who are no longer isolated.
30,140 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,127 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,189,095.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 503 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 393,429.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,931.
4,779,343 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,251,036 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 999,451 people have completed both vaccine doses.
