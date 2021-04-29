Planning ahead for Mosquito season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With warmer weather upon us, those outdoor gatherings are starting to ramp up..and that typically comes with some unwelcome guests.
We’re talking mosquitoes, and experts say our cool spring has helped keep mosquitoes away, but they usually start coming out when we hit temperatures above 70 degrees. Skeeter Beaters of Southern Minnesota says if you’ve got an outdoor gathering planned this summer, it’s best to have your yard treated between three and 7 days before the event. There are also some other measures homeowners can take to keep mosquitoes away.
“You can start off by keeping your grass cut, keeping it short, and not letting mosquitoes hide in tall grass..empty your birdbath out every few days, if you have buckets or tires outside your house, anything that can hold water,” says Mason Zellmer, Owner of Skeeters Beaters of Southern Minnesota.
Zellmer says most mosquito spraying companies offer free quotes, with treatments lasting about 4 to 5 weeks.
