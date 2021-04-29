Restaurant Revitalization Fund registration opens Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — More relief is being served to restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible restaurants can register for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Established under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a $28.6 billion effort from the Small Business Administration that provides grants to restaurant owners to help with expenses like rent, utilities, construction and debt.
“We realize that restaurants really are small businesses at the core of our neighborhoods. They were among the businesses that were the hardest hit, and they need our support,” said Brian McDonald, district director at the Small Business Administration.
The assistance also applies to food trucks, bars, breweries, bakeries and wineries.
In addition, for the first 21 days, the Small Business Association is prioritizing relief to women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
Visit the Small Business Administration’s website for more information and to apply.
The South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center and South Central Minnesota SCORE are also available to aid business owners in the application process.
