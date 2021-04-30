City of Mankato announces winners of Arbor Day Poster Contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the winners of the 2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest on Friday.
Fifth-grader Julia Campeau’s poster was selected as the first-place winner, with posters from fourth-graders Maya McMichael and Jacey Frederick finishing in second and third-place, respectively.
Campeau had a tree planted in recognition of her victory at F.A. Buscher Park.
Winners and those who received honorable mention honors will be recognized during the Mankato City Council meeting on May 10.
The City of Mankato says it received more than 165 entries in this year’s contest from students in kindergarten through fifth grade. This year’s theme that submissions had to capture was “Trees are terrific... in Mankato!”
The contest was judged by Justin Lundborg, a natural resources specialist at the City of Mankato.
