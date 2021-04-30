Klobuchar talks economic recovery plans for Region 9

(KEYC) - Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks COVID’s economic impact with the Region 9 Development Commission
The pandemic has hit businesses, hospitality industry and the economies of entire cities, with having to close restaurants for weeks at a time to canceling events that would’ve drawn tourists.
Representatives from Sibley, Le Sueur and Martin County joined the senator to tackle short and long-term pandemic recovery for Region 9.
Sen. Klobuchar announces the Restaurant Act which aims to help eating establishments and venues across the state.
”Mankato Ballroom, Kato Ballroom and a number of other places through the state. Including everything from First Avenue to the Bluestone Amphitheater. That was in the end of the year bill, that applications were just all in for that. The restaurants bill is going to help even more for your region, areas where we have had some significant drop-off from a lot of our restaurants and we want to keep them strong,” United States Senator, Amy Klobuchar said.
Sen. Klobuchar says on the horizon: infrastructure funding is coming as well.
