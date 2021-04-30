Fairs, summer festivals looking hopeful for the year

(KEYC) - Last year, county fairs and summer events had to shut their doors for the year.
That is looking like a different story in some parts of the state.
Last year saw many fairs and local summer hotspots have to turn away business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Including Waterville’s Bullhead Days, a local festival put on every year to celebrate the lakes around the area.
“Lion’s Bingo which we always have throughout the weekend, there will be fireworks on Friday at ten o’clock. Our Miss Waterville pageant will be Friday,” chairman of Waterville Bull Head Days committee, Del Point said.
Everyone in Waterville understood why it had to be done.
“The people missed it, but as you know with everything else, everyone understood because everything was pretty much shut down at that point,” Point said.
With more people getting vaccinated the anticipation for the return of Bullhead Days is building.
“We have had a lot of people ask, what are you going to do. Are you going to have it. So, there is a lot of anticipation,” Point said.
Although, there could be a chance of the festival happening it will still look different this year.
“Encourage people to social distance as much as they can and ya know wear masks when appropriate,” Point said.
Waterville Bullhead Days isn’t the only celebration that is in the planning process.
So is the Minnesota State Fair.
A spokesperson for the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” said the fair will happen, but they are still waiting for guidelines from the state.
As organizers watch and plan many folks are eager to get some summer festivals in.
