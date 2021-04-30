Golfapalooza brings the sport to the community

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Golfapalooza was started four years ago as a way to introduce golf to younger generations.
It is a community event that brings families together to learn more about the sport.
At the event, clubs are provided and instructors are there to help the children learn how to swing.
The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but is up and running this year at North Links Golf Course.
“Golfapalooza is the one-day tour stop here in Mankato,” Mankato Golf Club General Manager Dave Torbenson said. “It is meant for everybody, it is meant for adults and kids that have played golf before and also to those who have never touched a golf club in their life. It is an opportunity for those young to old to just kind of take a look at it.”
The event is held Friday, May 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.
