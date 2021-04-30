Mankato Farmers Market, Hub Food Park open for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re on the hunt for some homemade goodies, you’ll want to add the Mankato Farmers Market to the list of your weekend destinations.
The Mankato Farmers Market officially opens for the season tomorrow in the Best Buy parking lot. Shoppers can expect to see everything from homemade treats to meats, eggs, potted plants, some early produce, and more. Saturday hours are from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Organizers are also planning to open up Tuesdays and Thursday evenings beginning in June.
When you’re done picking up some local goodies at the Farmers Market, you may want to venture downtown for some grub. The Hub Food Park is also opening for the season on Saturday.
The family-friendly destination on Riverfront Drive calls itself the ultimate hot spot for foodies, bringing in food trucks from all over the area. The season opener event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
