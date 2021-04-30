MDH: 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,877 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,877 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 575,812. Of those total cases, 41,377 are health care workers.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,144. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,367.
There are 553,030 people who are no longer isolated.
30,242 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,152 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,229,945.
Statewide, 2,533,459 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,893,516 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 373 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 394,403.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,950.
4,805,401 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,338,949 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,064,147 people have completed both vaccine doses.
