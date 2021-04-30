Outdoor concerts making a comeback at Vetterstone Amphitheater

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve been missing live music, mark your calendars! Outdoor concerts are officially making a comeback in Mankato.
The first big weekend of outdoor music at Vetterstone Amphitheater takes place mid-June, with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band June 18th, which was rescheduled from last year, and just announced Friday morning, and Aaron Lewis on June 19. Last year’s tickets for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be honored at this year’s concert.
For ticket information on both concerts, visit www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
