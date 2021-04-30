Pride Counseling Services offers mental health help for LGBTQ communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Executive Director of South Central Minnesota Pride, Jeni Kolstad is taking on a new venture to help the LGBTQ community.
Kolstad has launched a new private practice called Pride Counseling Services in Mankato. Her main focus of service is for adults, and teens who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer.
“Oftentimes people in the LGBT community feel like they have to teach their provider about sexual and gender identity and I get it, I already get it so you don’t have to come to me and teach me about what your identity means it’s going to be more of a focus on let’s help you live your most authentic self,” says Jeni Kolstad, Pride Counseling Services.
Kolstad says she’s also willing to meet with those with an LGBTQ family member, offering advice on the best ways to support them.
For more information on Pride Counseling Services, visit pridecounselingservices.com.
