Ravens pick WR Rashod Bateman, LB Jayson Oweh in first round

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) turns upfield against Auburn during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football gam in Tampa, Fla. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL averaging 171.2 yards passing per game and had the fewest pass attempts with 406 last season. That’s partly because the running game was so proficient behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, the catalyst for the league’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 yards per game) for the second straight season. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)