USA Curling moving headquarters to Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - USA Curling announced it’s moving its headquarters to Minnesota.
It’s currently located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, but will soon call the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan home.
The new headquarters will be adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.
The organization says the move was made to offer synergies among campus partners and stakeholders, including Training Haus, which is the home workout facility for many USA Curling athletes.
