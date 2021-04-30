WPSL season right around the corner for Mankato United

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato United soccer team is ready for the upcoming season this summer after missing all of last year due to COVID-19.
The roster is made up of many student-athletes from the MSU Mavericks, and United is looking to build off its performance in 2019 that ended with a share of the conference title in the soccer club’s inaugural season.
“I think we can pick up right where we left off to be honest. We have that caliber of a team. We’ve got some young keepers. We had some players go to the pro game. Maggie Smithers and Annie Williams are going pro to Iceland. We’ll have some spots to fill, we have three keepers on the team with a ton of potential. The rest of the squad as far as offensive and defensive strategies, lot of the returning players are Mavericks and strong players,” said Rustin Luedtke, Mankato United general manager.
The Women’s Premier Soccer League will have an abbreviated season in 2021 after the collegiate game took place in the spring with a packed schedule.
“In some cases, it’s been a pretty hefty spring season for them. We’re going to try and ease into it. We’ll do some exercises to get them used to our style of play, to gel as a team, and we’ll work on some things individually as well,” said Luedtke.
The season kicks off in late May.
