54 years since severe storm hit southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marks 54 years since southern Minnesota was slammed by several powerful and devastating tornadoes.
At least 21 tornadoes were reported during the April 30, 1967 storms that hit Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. It was a day that became known as Black Sunday. Officials say one of the tornadoes was an F4 and came from Freeborn County, traveling through New Richland and Waseca.13 people were killed and more than 80 people were injured.
In Iowa, it caused $2 million in damages, in Minnesota $9 million with 16 communities impacted.
