Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota celebrates 6th birthday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has been a part of the Mankato community for six years now.
Saturday, visitors celebrated by making cards and unwrapping a bin full of blocks so the kids who visit can play and create.
“It is great to have people coming back visiting and becoming members again.” museum CEO Louise Dickmeyer said. “Just being available to children and families especially now, everyone needs to have some relaxation and respite and just play and have fun.”
The children’s museum features several different areas for kids to explore and play. It serves as a place for kids who are interested in anything to come together to create, explore and more.
“We love it because the kids love it,” Kimberly Laffonde said. “There’s so much activities and things going on to keep them busy for a few hours.”
The museum has grown over the years into what it is today and features 14 different exhibits that help kids learn about farming, the quarries, animals, science and more.
“They love the treehouse, they can come outside, they can experiment they just interact with me all the time and that’s the best,” Mary Caron said.
After several years in the community, the museum says Saturday was a day for celebrating.
“We are just really excited to be celebrating our birthday today and we are really looking forward to a great sixth year,” Dickmeyer said.
