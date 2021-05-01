Mankato Area Public Schools lay out summer school plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public School District’s summer programs are expanding this year.
Kindergarten through 5th graders enrolled in summer school will be at Rosa Parks Elementary from July 6 to Aug. 5, Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition, the district also added two on-site counselors for the elementary program.
”We really wanted to add that social and emotional support for kids because, like everybody, it’s been a really tough year for kids as well,” Jefferson Elementary School principal Scot Johnson said.
Middle school programming is still in the planning stage, however, the district says students will remain at the school they already attend — that’s Either Prairie Winds Middle School or Dakota Meadows Middle School.
”I know there’s a re-design going on that is going to be a much greater academic focus,” Johnson added.
But students in grades 9-12 will all come together at Mankato East High School. The district says they expect at least 500 to 600 students to attend.
And for some, it’s the final step to graduate.
”We are excited to give them the opportunity to earn back credit that was maybe lost during the pandemic, and we do know that we have a few of our students who struggled and we really want to make sure that this summer we do offer those students that opportunity to get back and on track for graduation,” Central High School Principal Brian Hansen said.
High schoolers in the program will attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays between June 14 and July 30.
The expansion of summer programs is made possible thanks to extra federal COVID-19 relief funding from the Minnesota Department of Education.
”It can help fund a lot of things that in a typical year we wouldn’t be able to fund, so we are really excited about the additional staffing and opportunities going to come about because of that funding,” Johnson added.
